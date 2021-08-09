Captrust Financial Advisors Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 3,772.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ScanSource were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ScanSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ScanSource by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in ScanSource by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ScanSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

SCSC opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $717.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.73. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

