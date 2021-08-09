Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $28,000 Investment in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,823 shares of company stock worth $288,345 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $36.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.86. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

