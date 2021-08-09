Carbon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $87,083.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $87,083.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00139697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00145778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,259.58 or 0.99823009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00772270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,061,459 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.