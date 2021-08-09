Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $69.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

CAH opened at $50.99 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after purchasing an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $166,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

