CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 61,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

CTRE stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.