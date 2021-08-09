Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,520 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

