Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

