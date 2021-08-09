Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,573 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,479,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,535,000 after buying an additional 956,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,834,000 after buying an additional 42,124 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,213,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 108,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 460,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.