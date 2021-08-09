Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 23,904 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.