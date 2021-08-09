Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $236.26 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.54 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

