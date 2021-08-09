Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $143,609,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $368.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

