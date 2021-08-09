Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CARS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 10,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,697. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $912.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.02 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cars.com by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

