Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.280-$7.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $101.18. 157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,043. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.14.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

