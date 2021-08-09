Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.33 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.280-$7.280 EPS.

NYSE:CRI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.25. 10,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,043. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.14.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.80.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

