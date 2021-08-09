Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$17.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAS. CIBC dropped their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cascades to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.21.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.10. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$13.06 and a 12 month high of C$18.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9312722 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

