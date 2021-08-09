Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $208.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.51. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

