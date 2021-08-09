Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 637,191 shares.The stock last traded at $122.30 and had previously closed at $122.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.01.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,579 shares of company stock worth $4,286,314. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $100,783,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $3,495,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

