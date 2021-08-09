CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) COO Sells $1,746,180.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $97.75 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CBRE Group by 383.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,374,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

