CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $59.41. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.