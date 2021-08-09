CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.00.

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,213. The stock has a market cap of C$12.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$46.22 and a 12 month high of C$75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.00.

In other news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,572,802. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at C$7,440,424. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,167,702 over the last three months.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

