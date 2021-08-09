Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.72

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 69170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

