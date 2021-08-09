Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.806-$0.828 EPS.

CERN opened at $80.00 on Monday. Cerner has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.27.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.