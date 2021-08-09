CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Position Decreased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 952,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,688 shares during the period. CGI comprises 5.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $86,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CGI by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 620,565 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CGI by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CGI by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 228,324 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

CGI stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,474. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

