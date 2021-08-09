Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) is set to post its 6/30/2021 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Charah Solutions to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Charah Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. On average, analysts expect Charah Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Shares of CHRA stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $137.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.33. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $132,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 68,576 shares of company stock valued at $362,708 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.