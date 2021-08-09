Christopher James Berlet Purchases 100,000 Shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,031,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,206,930.
Shares of CDA traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of C$21.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. Canuc Resources Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.40.
Canuc Resources Company Profile
