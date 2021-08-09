Christopher James Berlet Purchases 100,000 Shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,031,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,206,930.

Shares of CDA traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of C$21.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. Canuc Resources Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.40.

Canuc Resources Company Profile

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

