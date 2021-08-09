Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Churchill Downs worth $23,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $195.65 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

