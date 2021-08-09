CI Financial (CIXX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CI Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIXX opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. CI Financial has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $18.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.