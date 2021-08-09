CIBC Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.64.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$65.41 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$51.59 and a 52-week high of C$67.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$63.98. The stock has a market cap of C$38.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,610,633.10.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

