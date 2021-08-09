CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boralex to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.27.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$38.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$32.24 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

