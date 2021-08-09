CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESI. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.16.

TSE:ESI opened at C$1.68 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$272.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

