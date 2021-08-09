Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $113,740.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $113,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $115,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ciena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

