Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 289,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 543,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. 129,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,601,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

