Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.28. electroCore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

