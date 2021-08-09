Citadel Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391,423 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 22.1% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 488,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 88,452 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at $1,614,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 33.3% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at $553,000.

SCOAU opened at $10.02 on Monday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

