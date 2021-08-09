Citadel Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,792 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.07. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 473.89%.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

