Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ NEPH opened at $7.95 on Monday. Nephros, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

