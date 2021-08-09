Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,113 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 648.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 3.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFTRU opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.