Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Electro-Sensors by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

ELSE opened at $4.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84. Electro-Sensors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and selling of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. Its products include shaft speed witches; wireless hazard monitoring; temperature sensor; slide gate and angle position; bearing sensors and belt alignment; and motor drive control.

