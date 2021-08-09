Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HUDI opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79. Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Get Huadi International Group alerts:

Huadi International Group Profile

Huadi International Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes in the People's Republic of China. The company's products are used in the oil and gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill, and mechanical industries.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Huadi International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huadi International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.