Citigroup Cuts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $33.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.71.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. Fastly has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,588,405.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $260,073.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,740,584.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.