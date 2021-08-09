Citigroup Raises Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to $121.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HZNP. Maxim Group reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $105.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $111.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,543 shares of company stock worth $16,355,929 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $122,990,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,511,000 after acquiring an additional 979,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

