Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) vs. Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Head to Head Comparison

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and Montauk Renewables’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels $291.72 million 5.13 -$9.86 million ($0.06) -124.67 Montauk Renewables $100.38 million 10.81 $4.60 million N/A N/A

Montauk Renewables has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clean Energy Fuels.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and Montauk Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels -6.62% -2.79% -2.10% Montauk Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Fuels and Montauk Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels 2 1 4 0 2.29 Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.53%. Montauk Renewables has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 129.36%. Given Montauk Renewables’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Clean Energy Fuels.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats Clean Energy Fuels on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel. The company was founded by T. Boone Pickens and Andrew J. Littlefair in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, investor-owned and municipal electricity utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

