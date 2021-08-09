Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells $214,935.52 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CLH stock opened at $99.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.75.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
