Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells $214,935.52 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CLH stock opened at $99.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

