CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $13.68

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $14.32. CleanSpark shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 10,725 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $511.42 million, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 5.08.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. As a group, analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $11,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 618.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 54.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

