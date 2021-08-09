Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NET. Argus started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.14. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $122.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 871,787 shares of company stock valued at $82,784,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

