CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 304.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $124.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.40. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 1.12.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

