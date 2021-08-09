CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CCNE opened at $25.10 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $423.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

