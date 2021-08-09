CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock Position Decreased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNO traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.94. 2,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,983. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

