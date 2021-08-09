Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $173,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,102 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.54. 113,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,373. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

