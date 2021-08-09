Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings. Coherent reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 228.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.83. 7,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,551. Coherent has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.60.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

